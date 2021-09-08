All you need to know about fertility diet

HYDERABAD: The right nutrients and foods can improve fertility. We don’t need to eat perfectly, but have to develop a food-first approach. This is important because stress and a sedentary lifestyle, with unhealthy eating habits, are major fertility disruptors. Here are some tips on how you can boost your fertility levels.
Eat right
- High intake of folic acid
- Low intake of trans-fat, with a simultaneous greater intake of monounsaturated fat
- Low intake of animal protein with greater vegetable protein intake
- High intake of high-fibre, low glycemic carbohydrates
- Greater preference for high-fat dairy products
- High non-heme iron intake (mostly found in plant foods)
- Foods rich in omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids
- Foods rich in selenium, manganese and zinc
- A minimum of 60 minutes moderate-intensity workouts five days a week
- Good hydration is the key to all metabolic functions
Ways to boost fertility
Eat a handful of nuts every day: To name a few, walnuts are rich in antioxidants, brazil nuts are high in selenium and pine nuts are a good source of arginine. These nutrients help your fertility by reducing inflammation, improving egg quality and helping implantation.
Use extra virgin olive oil:
It’s high in monounsaturated fats which helps reduce inflammation, omega 3 fatty acids improves fertility hormones and blood flow to the uterus, antioxidants protect the eggs and Vitamin E helps thicken the uterine lining. This one really does tick all the boxes!
Make your carbs wholegrain: Eating wholegrain (oats, quinoa, brown rice, wholemeal pasta and grainy bread) means a big fibre boost to help regulate your hormones! An increased intake of whole grains can also help thicken the uterine lining to help implantation
Load your plate with colourful veggies: Eat the rainbow by choosing different coloured vegetables. You get a wider range of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. All are critical for reducing oxidative stress in the body and improving the health of eggs and sperm
Take control
- Take the right supplements in the right doses
- Exercise regularly
- Manage your stress levels
- Get quality sleep
— Flora Amritha, senior nutritionist, Oasis Fertility-Hyderabad.