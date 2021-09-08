STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All you need to know about fertility diet

Here are some tips on how you can boost your fertility levels.

Published: 08th September 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnancy

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The right nutrients and foods can improve fertility. We don’t need to eat perfectly, but have to develop a food-first approach. This is important because stress and a sedentary lifestyle, with unhealthy eating habits, are major fertility disruptors. Here are some tips on how you can boost your fertility levels. 

Eat right 

  • High intake of folic acid
  • Low intake of trans-fat, with a simultaneous greater intake of monounsaturated fat
  • Low intake of animal protein with greater vegetable protein intake
  • High intake of high-fibre, low glycemic carbohydrates
  • Greater preference for high-fat dairy products
  • High non-heme iron intake (mostly found in plant foods)
  • Foods rich in omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids
  • Foods rich in selenium, manganese and zinc
  • A minimum of 60 minutes moderate-intensity workouts five days a week
  • Good hydration is the key to all metabolic functions

Ways to boost fertility

Eat a handful of nuts every day: To name a few, walnuts are rich in antioxidants, brazil nuts are high in selenium and pine nuts are a good source of arginine. These nutrients help your fertility by reducing inflammation, improving egg quality and helping implantation.

Use extra virgin olive oil: 
It’s high in monounsaturated fats which helps reduce inflammation, omega 3 fatty acids improves fertility hormones and blood flow to the uterus, antioxidants protect the eggs and Vitamin E helps thicken the uterine lining. This one really does tick all the boxes!

Make your carbs wholegrain: Eating wholegrain (oats, quinoa, brown rice, wholemeal pasta and grainy bread) means a big fibre boost to help regulate your hormones! An increased intake of whole grains can also help thicken the uterine lining to help implantation          

Load your plate with colourful veggies: Eat the rainbow by choosing different coloured vegetables. You get a wider range of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. All are critical for reducing oxidative stress in the body and improving the health of eggs and sperm

Take control 

  • Take the right supplements in the right doses 
  • Exercise regularly
  • Manage your stress levels
  • Get quality sleep

— Flora Amritha, senior nutritionist, Oasis Fertility-Hyderabad.   

