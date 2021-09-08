All you need to know about fertility diet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The right nutrients and foods can improve fertility. We don’t need to eat perfectly, but have to develop a food-first approach. This is important because stress and a sedentary lifestyle, with unhealthy eating habits, are major fertility disruptors. Here are some tips on how you can boost your fertility levels.

Eat right

High intake of folic acid

Low intake of trans-fat, with a simultaneous greater intake of monounsaturated fat

Low intake of animal protein with greater vegetable protein intake

High intake of high-fibre, low glycemic carbohydrates

Greater preference for high-fat dairy products

High non-heme iron intake (mostly found in plant foods)

Foods rich in omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids

Foods rich in selenium, manganese and zinc

A minimum of 60 minutes moderate-intensity workouts five days a week

Good hydration is the key to all metabolic functions

Ways to boost fertility

Eat a handful of nuts every day: To name a few, walnuts are rich in antioxidants, brazil nuts are high in selenium and pine nuts are a good source of arginine. These nutrients help your fertility by reducing inflammation, improving egg quality and helping implantation.

Use extra virgin olive oil:

It’s high in monounsaturated fats which helps reduce inflammation, omega 3 fatty acids improves fertility hormones and blood flow to the uterus, antioxidants protect the eggs and Vitamin E helps thicken the uterine lining. This one really does tick all the boxes!

Make your carbs wholegrain: Eating wholegrain (oats, quinoa, brown rice, wholemeal pasta and grainy bread) means a big fibre boost to help regulate your hormones! An increased intake of whole grains can also help thicken the uterine lining to help implantation

Load your plate with colourful veggies: Eat the rainbow by choosing different coloured vegetables. You get a wider range of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. All are critical for reducing oxidative stress in the body and improving the health of eggs and sperm

Take control

Take the right supplements in the right doses

Exercise regularly

Manage your stress levels

Get quality sleep

— Flora Amritha, senior nutritionist, Oasis Fertility-Hyderabad.