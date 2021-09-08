STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Loco for Coconut Oil

Those who suffer from cancer of the liver, gall bladder, pancreas can benefit from consuming coconut oil.

Published: 08th September 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

coconuts

Image of coconut tree used for representational image. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  If there was one thing that highlighted the identity of my Tamizh household in Gujarat, it was the little blue bottles of coconut oil that could be spotted in every room, especially the kitchen. Like every south Indian family, mine believed that it was the magic sauce to enhance flavours in meals for special occasions. And who could disagree? Certainly not Dr Lakshmi of Gleneagles Global Health City, who concurs, “The taste perception of coconut oil is very good; makes food taste better. If you fry some chips in coconut oil, the flavour is going to be amazing.” 

While it is enticing to add coconut oil to every meal — and a rather common practice throughout south Indian states — it is also important to moderate and manage the usage. Rich in saturated fats, coconut oil can increase good and bad cholesterol in the body. “It’s kind of a double-edged sword. It’s very important to alternate between sources of saturated fats. It’s not good to eat ghee and whole milk with coconut oil on the same day,” says Meenakshi Bajaj, dietician at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital. 

Balance is the key; when it comes to fatty acids, as well as sources of saturated fats. When you consider the traditional south Indian (especially Keralite diet), the use of coconut oil is often paired with fish, which is a great source of polyunsaturated fatty acids. For monounsaturated fatty acids, one could use olive oil or gingelly oils. These combinations are important to strike the right proportions. Despite the cautions, coconut oil is still known to serve health benefits for specific groups, as elaborated by Dr Lakshmi and Meenakshi:

Instant energy fix
When you’re on the last leg of a project, say an article, and require that little boost of energy, you may want to opt for a snack made with coconut oil. Take it from the author. Coconut oil contains a high amount of MCTs (Medium Chain Triglycerides) that allows the oil to be digested quickly and give instant energy, explains Dr Lakshmi. 

Free from free radicals
It may seem thrifty to save used oil for a later date but you would be doing so at the cost of your health. Reheating oil releases free radicals which can lead to the development of chronic illnesses. Coconut oil has a high smoking point and thus, releases fewer free radicals, indirectly lowering the risk of danger. 

Coconut oil is often used to provide MCTs in the form of a ketogenic diet to children suffering from seizures. This can increase the concentration of ketones in the body and is used to reduce the frequency and duration of seizures. 

Additional uses
Several advertisements and elders may have you convinced that coconut oil is the solution to haircare concerns but this is only a half-baked truth. Unfortunate for head massage lovers, coconut oil is not to be used on the scalp but makes a decent hair conditioner, according to Dr D Dinesh Kumar, secretary-general of the Association of Cutaneous Surgeons (India). “In contrast to popular belief, it cannot promote hair growth, but if a patient has dry, unruly hair, they could use virgin coconut oil.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coconut oil uses Coconut oil benefits Coconut oil hacks Coconut oil recipes
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp