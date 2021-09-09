STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Fight against COVID successful but hair loss leaves many survivors down in the dumps

Dr Jyotsna observed that during the second wave of the pandemic, she received a higher number of patients with post-COVID hair loss, compared to the first wave

Published: 09th September 2021 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels.com)

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels.com)

By Tisha Elizabeth Jacob
Online Desk

“As usual, I freshened up to start my day. When I was combing, a handful of hair just fell off my scalp and I freaked out. I was too shocked to realise what was happening.”

23-year-old Reshma tested positive for COVID in May and struggled to recover from the illness. Two months later, she experienced a terrible hair fall, leading her into a depression. But she is not alone.

Doctors are reporting a rise in patients complaining of hair loss after fighting COVID.

“Post-COVID hair loss can happen to anyone irrespective of gender, severity of the infection and other factors. The extent of hair loss differs from person to person and stress has a large role to play. This is mostly seen after the second month of recovery from COVID,” says Dr Jyotsna, trichologist and dermatologist.

This condition is termed telogen effluvium and usually occurs after a stressful event like delivery, severe viral infection or any other traumatic experience. After the growth and resting phase, eventually the hair moves into the shedding phase. Due to immense stress during COVID, hair shedding happens in large volumes and poor diet conditions can aggravate the loss.

Dr Jyotsna observed that during the second wave of the pandemic, she received a higher number of patients with post-COVID hair loss, compared to the first wave. This, she says, could be due to the mutation of the virus in the second wave which swept across the country.

Doctors also found a sizeable number of patients going through signs of depression and reluctance to face their family and peers due to visible bald patches. "An alarming number of people are slipping into depression during and after COVID. While image-conscious people find it hard to cope with hair loss post COVID, we try to make them understand that the condition is temporary and even refer them to doctors for medical help. Mental health in this pandemic period should not be taken lightly,” says Dr Goutami Madiraju, consultant neuropsychiatrist.

Medical procedures include taking supplements containing essential nutrients, low level laser therapy to help stimulate blood circulation on the scalp and platelet rich plasma therapy (PRP). In the PRP therapy, platelet-rich plasma is extracted from the blood samples of patients and injected into the scalp.

Such treatment is supplemented by a range of measures to help them de-stress. From providing reassurance to anxious patients to offering lifestyle management advice like proper sleep, physical activities, including necessary proteins, fruits, antioxidants etc in their diet, doctors are trying everything to treat those with post-COVID hair loss.

Ultimately, moving to a healthier lifestyle is key, say experts. This would not only help people overcome post-COVID complications like hair loss but also maintain their physical and mental well-being going forward.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Hair loss
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp