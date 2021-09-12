Black Seed Oil Product Review: For hair that shines

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Hair and skin trouble this monsoon? Go natural. Speaking Herbs has launched a cold-pressed Black Seed Oil, 100 percent free from any chemical additives. It is a food grade, cold extra virgin oil made from nigella sativa, or kalonji.

A popular part of skincare and hair care since ancient times, it hydrates skin and also protects the skin from radiation damage. When it comes to hair, it prevents premature graying, boosts hair growth and helps maintain a healthy scalp. Combine it with Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Hair Cleanser.

A nourishing, repairing, volumising hair cleanser, it helps reduce hairfall, dandruff flakes and oily scalp. Apply a small quantity on wet hair and scalp. Massage for a couple of minutes and rinse thoroughly with water. Use both together and feel the difference in the first wash itself.

Speaking Herbs Black Seed Oil: Price: Rs 1,099

Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Hair Cleanser: Price: Rs 1,495

