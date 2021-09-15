STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

How COVID-19 has changed the obsession with diets

Many are suffering from anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder characterised by abnormally low body weight, an intense fear of gaining weight and a distorted perception of weight.

Published: 15th September 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Vegan diet, Vegetarian

For representational purposes

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Nisha*, a 32-year-old lecturer, was living a perfectly healthy life, apart from her mild OCD, and had a spot-on Body Mass Index (BMI) until in early 2020 when she went on an immunity-boosting diet.

Like most of us, when the pandemic broke out, Nisha, too, started searching on the Internet about different diets that can help her stay fit. Nisha, who once used to be mindful of her food habits and was not obsessed with diets, switched to a calorie-deficit diet. 

When she learnt that obesity could worsen COVID-19 symptoms, she decided to further slash her calorie intake. Today, Nisha lives on only one meal a day, exercises for hours and is in constant fear of putting on weight.

In doctors' terminology, Nisha is suffering from anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder characterised by abnormally low body weight, an intense fear of gaining weight and a distorted perception of weight. COVID-19 has affected every nook and cranny of our life and this is one of them.

"Medical practitioners look at COVID as a different entity. The disease has accelerated a host of lifestyle disorders. We have not seen COVID infect the gut, but its prevalence is indirectly affecting our eating habits. Our intestines are considered as the second brain and poor food habits directly affect the digestive tract," says Dr Jagadeesh Kumar, associate director of the Department of Internal Medicine, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Dr Jagadeesh attributes the surge in anorexia cases to poor eating habits and unwarranted content on the Internet, especially since the pandemic broke out. "People, without proper knowledge, are speaking about nutrition and promoting diets. They are doing more harm than good," he says. 

According to clinical psychologists, both anorexia and bulimia (a serious eating disorder marked by binge eating, followed by methods to avoid weight gain) are psychological disorders that have elevated during the pandemic. 

"Many cases of eating disorders go unreported as people think it is successful weight loss. But, these eating disorders are potentially life threatening. In most cases, they begin with an obsession with certain foods and body image. Some people develop what is called, the Barbie Syndrome - they want to look like a Barbie doll, for which they eat less," Dr Venkat Subbaiah, clinical psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda, says. 

According to Dr Sujatha Stephen, chief dietician at Yashoda Hospitals, bulimia is rare, but many people have been complaining about anorexia lately. "The problem with anorexia is not the weight loss, but the metabolism. When one has lost a lot of weight and becomes underweight, they will find it difficult to restore their BMI as the metabolism they have adapted to resists change."

Anorexia can lead to severe dehydration, anaemia, protein deficiency, micronutrient deficiencies and irritable bowel syndrome. "The patients need psychological therapy, proper nutrition and even need to consult a gastroenterologist if they develop gut issues," says Dr Sujatha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Body Mass Index COVID19 Coronavirus COVID diet Obesity
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp