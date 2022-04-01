Rise in cases of cardiac arrest among Indian youth due to lifestyle: Study

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is sitting on a time-bomb of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), mainly caused due to overweight, obesity, hypertension and metabolic disorders, a study released on Thursday said, adding that of these, the double trouble of hypertension and obesity have been increasing gradually, resulting in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

The study, done by India Health Link (IHL) in collaboration with HEAL Foundation, said the incidence of cardiac arrest among the Indian population, especially among the youth, has increased significantly and it is due to sedentary lifestyle and working habits.

The Indian hearts lacking care (IHL Care) study also said that Delhi has the highest 50 per cent overweight and 38 per cent obese population, while 65 per cent of people in Mumbai and 48 per cent in Delhi are in the pro CVD risk age group. It also said 50 per cent men and 25 per cent women in Bengaluru are more prone to BP risk.

The study also said that 53 per cent of Indians in the age group of 26-40 years are at high risk of CVDs due to double trouble of obesity and hypertension. The study saw participation of 1,461 (77 per cent men and 23 per cent women) respondents from four metro cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai.

India Health Link (IHL) founder and CEO Dr Satyender Goel said, "The study has brought out that there is a strong correlation between BMI scores and BP risk, and it is also observed that more the BMI scores, higher the BP risk."