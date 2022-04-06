How to deal with sunstroke

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

The heatwave has gripped several parts of Telangana and many other places, including Hyderabad, have been issued a warning. Amid rising temperatures, sunstroke has been one of the biggest threats. At a time like this, doctors warn that such a case must be treated as a medical emergency and frown at the lack of awareness on the issue.

Explaining what a sunstroke is, Dr K Seshi Kiran, consultant physician at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, says, "A heatstroke or sunstroke happens when an individual is exposed to very high ambient temperatures. What happens then is that the patient experiences hyperthermia, i.e., their body temperature exceeds 107 degrees F and that is when the thermostat in the brain becomes dysfunctional."

He points out that sunstroke victims lose the normal mechanisms to deal with heat loss, such as sweating and body temperature control. The common symptoms presented by sunstroke patients include high body temperature, rapid pulse, difficulty in breathing, vomiting, fatigue, headache, muscle cramps and aches, and dizziness.

"Sometimes, these symptoms can prove fatal, which is why they must be treated as a medical emergency," says Dr G Navodaya, consultant general physician at Care Hospital, Banjara Hills.

Children and the elderly are more likely to be affected. Those with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, previous history, HIV and cancer are more prone to heatstroke, says Dr Seshi. Such patients can also experience altered sensorium, hyperthermia, decreased urine output, hypovolemic shock, renal failure and death, he adds.

What can you do when someone around you suffers a sunstroke? "Ensure that the patient is rushed to the nearest hospital. The priority is to get the body temperature to normal -- with sponging, and in extreme cases, with IV cold saline and dialysis. Such patients need IV fluids, their dyselectrolytemia should be corrected and in case of renal failure, they may need haemodialysis," Dr Seshi tells The New Indian Express.

Dr Navodaya adds, "Until help arrives, transfer the patient to a cool place. Remove their clothing, if possible and spray water on their body. The patient can be kept under a fan; ice packs can be used to cool the body."

Keep yourselves hydrated and avoid physical exertion when the sun is blazing hot. Avoid venturing out between 2 pm and 4 pm. Wear hats, carry an umbrella, wear loose and light-coloured clothing and other protective gear. Avoid alcohol and caffeine because they dehydrate, he says.

First-aid tips

Rush the sunstroke patient to the nearest hospital

Until help arrives, transfer the patient to a cool place

Remove their clothing

Spray water on their body or sponge them

Switch on the fan or use ice packs to cool the patient

Remedy for heatstroke: Steam raw mango, peel it and mix it with cumin seeds and salt

Stay hydrated with these foods