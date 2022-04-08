Toxicology training critical for health workers: AIIMS experts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a critical need to train medical professionals and equip hospitals to tackle toxicology cases in emergency situations, experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said at a workshop on Thursday.

The pitch for the workshop was to equip budding doctors and hospitals in tackling both occupational health and toxicology emergencies which can occur due to industrial and household chemicals, snakebites, pesticides etc.