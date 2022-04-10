STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Product Review- Best Face Forward 

Bio-retinol Age Defying Potion by Lilaa Organic Skincare is a product made to wow.

Bio-retinol Age-Defying Potion by Lilaa Organic Skincare . ( Photo | EPS)

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Bio-retinol Age-Defying Potion by Lilaa Organic Skincare is a product made to wow. The artfully designed pull-out box with biophilic motifs is the first thing to catch your attention. Organic Skincare this moisturiser packs in the natural goodness Ayurveda has to offer.

It incorporates bakuchiol (plant-based retinol), sunflower seed oil and sunflower seed oil as its main components. What do these do? Bakuchiol works well in skin cell turnover. It also improves skin tone. Squalene is good for keeping the skin soft and luminous.

It helps lighten fine lines in mature skin. Sunflower seed oil is a non-comedogenic (a product that doesn’t block pores) keeps blackheads, whiteheads, and acne at bay. The moisturiser has a high concentration of Vitamin E, protecting the skin from sun damage.

It is ultra light-weight, hydrates well, and works on repairing dry, sun-burnt, or shriveled-up skin. It is a non-irritant and adapts well to different skin types.     

Bio-retinol Age Defying Potion Price: Rs 3,600 

Availability: Lilaaorganicskincare.com
                                          

Bio-retinol Age-Defying bakuchiol sunflower seed oil
