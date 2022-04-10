STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Role of Stagnation in Well-being

By Anu Jain Rohatgi
Express News Service

Name of study: Languishing can help bring clarity to one’s experiences By who and where: the University of Pennsylvania, the USA

What does it say?
✥ Feeling empty or stagnated could be a sign of languishing. If you associate yourself with such emotions, recognise and accept it. According to the study, it becomes easier to move on from it. It can also help bring clarity to one’s experience 
✥ Languishing is not a clinical illness like anxiety or depression, but it is a state in which people feel stuck. Mindfulness-based programmes can be used to keep away from languishing.  

For
Can be useful  
Dr Pallavi Joshi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road, Bengaluru

One should not generalise matters such as cohesion, disillusionment and languishing phases when it comes to the psychology of all people. One size doesn’t fit all. Everyone responds differently to stress. With regards to languishing, many companies have seen a tremendous increase in productivity, and are, therefore, giving employees the option to work from home. Awareness regarding mental health is also growing. In this way, many have been able to bring out their best even if they have languished for a while. 

Against
Not necessarily
Dr Shradha Shejekar, Consultant, Psychiatrist, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru 

Any trauma, depending on the intensity, impacts the brain, leading to the symptoms mentioned in the study. Stress and neurobiology are very closely linked. The hormonal system goes into overdrive when there is persistent stress or trauma, which can result in biological, behavioural, or psychiatric conditions.

The brain is highly sensitive to changes in body chemistry as it is made of softer material and is more at risk of being affected by harsh neuronal conditions. Therefore, it can go into languishing mode which may be detrimental. 

