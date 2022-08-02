Home Lifestyle Health

75 per cent lung cancer cases diagnosed late, cases among women on rise

Late diagnosis is because regular screening is not done even among chronic smokers, and also since lung cancer often misdiagnosed as pneumonia or tuberculosis, says Dr Niti Raizada.

Published: 02nd August 2022 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Lung cancer

For representational purposes

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Lung Cancer Day on Monday, doctors say that Lung cancer constitutes to 6.9% of all cancer cases and 9.3% of all cancer-related deaths. "But around 75% of cases are getting detected in stage 3 or 4 and nearly 45% of them are diagnosed at a time when cancer has spread to other parts of the body," said Dr Tausif Ahmed Thangalvadi, medical director, NURA hospital, Bengaluru.

Dr Niti Raizada, director, medical oncology and hemato-oncology, Fortis hospitals, said "Late diagnosis is because regular screening is not done even among chronic smokers, and also since lung cancer is often misdiagnosed as pneumonia or tuberculosis," she said

She added "Incidence of lung cancer in women has grown by 61.5% and its prevalence is more among women than men, due to Cigarette smoking besides use of chulhas with inadequate ventilation in kitchens", Dr Niti Raizada said.

Dr Neelesh Reddy, senior consultant, medical oncology, Manipal hospital Yeshwanthpur, said "Exposure to radiation for breast cancer or oral cancer is contributing to less than 1% of cases these days because of advances in radiation techniques and machines now," he said.

Dr Nidhi Tandon, consultant, medical oncology, Narayana health city, said, "exposure to ionising radiation can also cause lung cancer. While lung cancer is commonly seen among those above 60 years, off-late we are seeing even teenage patients. Certain mutations are also causing lung cancer and targeted therapy against those mutations can keep disease under control. Those above 55 years of age, with a long history of smoking for over 20 -30 years must get screened for lung once in every two years," she said.

Dr Sandeep Nayak P, director-department of surgical oncology & robotic & laparoscopic surgery, Fortis Hospital said, "Now early detection of lung cancer can be done for heavy smokers using low dose CT scan. When treated early, more than 70% of the patients survive for 5 years. Survival rate in patients even in stage 4 has improved due to many advanced therapies," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lung Cancer day Women Medical oncology
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp