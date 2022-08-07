Derma Essentia's Sunscreen Gel SPF 50: Ultra-light, non-sticky cream for long-stay protection

Home Lifestyle Health

Published: 07th August 2022

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

I tried two products from Derma Essentia recently Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 and Hydrating Foaming 
Facewash. The sunscreen is ultra-light and non-sticky. It’s a good choice for long-stay protection as it does not wear off.

The formulation maintains the moisture content of the skin. Not just the sun, the sunscreen provides protection against infrared and blue light as well. Suited for all skin types, it is one of the best sunscreens I have tried both in terms of formulation and price. 

The face wash, on the other hand, was a washout. The consistency of the foam was off. Even though the usage directions say the facewash should be worked up into a lather before rubbing on the face, the result was a light, airy lather that didn’t clean the surface properly.

One wash reduces the oil accumulated on the skin, but not entirely. Perhaps the product is better suited for a gentle wash or for those who have sensitive skin. The product is free of nasties, which is a good thing.  

Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 Price: Rs 450

Hydrating Foaming Facewash Price: Rs 475

Available at: Dermaessentia.com

