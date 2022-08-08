Home Lifestyle Health

Smoking and drinking will hurt later: Doctors

Advise people to aim for a balanced life, with a healthy diet and regular exercise

Published: 08th August 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Alcohol-Drinking-Addiction

Express Illustrations.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Changes in lifestyle and increased stress at work are pushing more people towards alcohol and tobacco. People living alone in cities tend to get lonely and resort to consuming alcohol or smoking while socialising or as a stress buster, said psychologists. 

“For me, alcohol is a source of stimulation. I drink when I am stressed, and also when I am happy,” said Karan (name changed), a working professional. Another professional Sriparna Roy, too, said that a drink after a long, tiresome and stressful day at work often gives a person a “break”.

Drinking makes one feel good temporarily, but people tend to make it a habit to escape from stress, psychologists said. Nimesh George, a psychologist, called substance abuse a sign of distraction. “In a city like Bengaluru, loneliness is a major problem. People fail to create an emotional bandwidth with their peers and struggle sometimes. To negate these emotions, people often use such substances and numb themselves. It can lead to substance abuse if used over a long period of time,” he added. 

“Over the past 10-15 years, the number of young cancer patients has increased. Three out of 10 cancer patients visiting the hospital are young,” said Dr Ravi Thippeswamy, Senior Consultant in medical oncology, Sparsh Hospital. The cancers related to alcohol and tobacco are chronic and show symptoms over a period of time. 

People who consume alcohol or tobacco as stress busters now may develop symptoms later. Tobacco is much more harmful than alcohol and must be completely avoided since both are definite risk factors for causing cancer.

He advised people to aim for a balanced life and ensure a healthy diet, regular exercise, meditation and also perform regular screening tests for early diagnosis. He said decision-making authorities in offices should create a balanced work environment and give periodic breaks to their subordinates for a good work-life balance. 

State has highest number of smokers Karnataka has the highest prevalence of cigarette-smoking at 63.68 percent, according to a 2021 study done across six states for tobacco control by AF Developmental Care, a research agency in Asia working on health, gender and labour issues. Among tobacco users, smoking ‘beedi’ was also the highest in the state at 36.32 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smoking healthcare alcohol
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp