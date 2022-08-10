Arthritis striking early, children becoming victims

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors are witnessing early onset of arthritis or rheumatoid arthritis or juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) among children, even among kids as young as six months to 16-year-olds. If not treated on time, it might affect bone development among growing children, who could develop deformity that might need surgical correction, they warned.

The steady rise in JIA is attributed to increased immune-mediated disorders, viral infections, sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits. Also, better diagnostics has led to detection of more cases, said Dr Mohan K Puttaswamy, consultant-reconstructive orthopaedics & joint replacement surgery, Fortis Hospital.

Dr Rajeev Ghat, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Apollo Clinic, HSR Layout, said children with rheumatoid arthritis often complain of pain and swelling in one or more joints. “Pain and stiffness in the morning hours are worse. Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis is now called as JIA and in this, apart from joints, other systems like eye and gastrointestinal tract can be involved. JIA occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its own cells and tissues (autoimmune). It is genetic and it is believed that both heredity and environmental factors play a role in most of the patients,” he added.

“JIA affects toddlers, who are too young to explain what is troubling them. Also it is more commonly seen in girls as autoimmune diseases are more common among adolescent females and young women, possibly related to hormonal influence (estrogen),” added Dr Sagar Bhattad, Consultant -- Paediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Aster CMI Hospital.

“Depression worsens JIA,” said Dr Mohan. Besides treatment for pain, swelling and the destruction of joints, patients should maintain movement and strength. Children should practice meditation and distraction techniques, including music and reading, to divert attention from pain. To reduce the risk of arthritis, children must develop healthy habits in their daily routines and include vitamins and mineral-rich foods, including fresh fruits and vegetables, fish liver oil.

BENGALURU: Doctors are witnessing early onset of arthritis or rheumatoid arthritis or juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) among children, even among kids as young as six months to 16-year-olds. If not treated on time, it might affect bone development among growing children, who could develop deformity that might need surgical correction, they warned. The steady rise in JIA is attributed to increased immune-mediated disorders, viral infections, sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits. Also, better diagnostics has led to detection of more cases, said Dr Mohan K Puttaswamy, consultant-reconstructive orthopaedics & joint replacement surgery, Fortis Hospital. Dr Rajeev Ghat, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Apollo Clinic, HSR Layout, said children with rheumatoid arthritis often complain of pain and swelling in one or more joints. “Pain and stiffness in the morning hours are worse. Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis is now called as JIA and in this, apart from joints, other systems like eye and gastrointestinal tract can be involved. JIA occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its own cells and tissues (autoimmune). It is genetic and it is believed that both heredity and environmental factors play a role in most of the patients,” he added. “JIA affects toddlers, who are too young to explain what is troubling them. Also it is more commonly seen in girls as autoimmune diseases are more common among adolescent females and young women, possibly related to hormonal influence (estrogen),” added Dr Sagar Bhattad, Consultant -- Paediatric Immunology and Rheumatology, Aster CMI Hospital. “Depression worsens JIA,” said Dr Mohan. Besides treatment for pain, swelling and the destruction of joints, patients should maintain movement and strength. Children should practice meditation and distraction techniques, including music and reading, to divert attention from pain. To reduce the risk of arthritis, children must develop healthy habits in their daily routines and include vitamins and mineral-rich foods, including fresh fruits and vegetables, fish liver oil.