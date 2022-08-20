Heart disease being men's problem a myth, more women are prone to it: Study

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women in their 50s are more prone to hypertension than men in the same age group, said a new study by the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), busting the myth that cardiovascular diseases are "men's problem".

The study, which was published in BMC Public Health journal, said that even more worrying is the fact that physicians are swayed by the myth and tend to under-test and under-treat women for hypertension and other cardiovascular pathologies.

The report, Gender difference in prevalence of hypertension among Indians across various age-groups: a report from multiple nationally representative samples, said that men had a higher prevalence of hypertension up to 50 years; after that, females had higher rates.

The PHFI study is perhaps the first to comprehensively demonstrate that cardio-metabolic risk in Indian women surpasses that in men after 50 years of age and thus helps in "busting the myth" that Indian women are always at much lower risk than males. It said, "this evidence should inform the Indian healthcare system to prioritise older women for screening and treatment of hypertension."

According to the data shared by the union health ministry, one in four Indian adults is hypertensive, but only about 10 percent of them have their blood pressure under control.

Speaking to The New Indian Express about the study, PHFI President Prof K Srinath Reddy said the main reason is that women in India exhibit higher levels of obesity compared to men after the age of 40 years. As they are unaware of hypertension, they rarely seek medical attention.

"(Being) Overweight, obesity and visceral fat levels predict hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular risk. With menopause, protective hormonal influences abate and iron levels increase as menstruation ceases, resulting in increased blood viscosity. These too contribute to raised blood pressure in women, around and after menopause,” he said.

Dr Reddy said even in western countries, cardiovascular disease in women remained an area of neglect for many decades. But thanks to campaigns focusing on women they were able to create more awareness and bring more attention to women's heart health.

"Untreated hypertension can lead to heart attacks, brain strokes, and heart and kidney failure. There is a need for early detection and effective control in women and men. Such awareness needs to be built up in India too, among the public and healthcare providers at different levels of the health system," Dr Reddy added.

He said the best solution is that women should remain physically active, keep their body weight under control and aim to reduce stress levels through yoga, meditation and social interactions.

Diet is another crucial factor. "Intake of salt, sugar and unhealthy fats should be kept in check, and plenty of fruit and vegetables should be consumed," Dr Reddy said, adding that water intake should be high, while alcohol consumption should be avoided or kept to very minimal levels.

NEW DELHI: Women in their 50s are more prone to hypertension than men in the same age group, said a new study by the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), busting the myth that cardiovascular diseases are "men's problem". The study, which was published in BMC Public Health journal, said that even more worrying is the fact that physicians are swayed by the myth and tend to under-test and under-treat women for hypertension and other cardiovascular pathologies. The report, Gender difference in prevalence of hypertension among Indians across various age-groups: a report from multiple nationally representative samples, said that men had a higher prevalence of hypertension up to 50 years; after that, females had higher rates. The PHFI study is perhaps the first to comprehensively demonstrate that cardio-metabolic risk in Indian women surpasses that in men after 50 years of age and thus helps in "busting the myth" that Indian women are always at much lower risk than males. It said, "this evidence should inform the Indian healthcare system to prioritise older women for screening and treatment of hypertension." According to the data shared by the union health ministry, one in four Indian adults is hypertensive, but only about 10 percent of them have their blood pressure under control. Speaking to The New Indian Express about the study, PHFI President Prof K Srinath Reddy said the main reason is that women in India exhibit higher levels of obesity compared to men after the age of 40 years. As they are unaware of hypertension, they rarely seek medical attention. "(Being) Overweight, obesity and visceral fat levels predict hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular risk. With menopause, protective hormonal influences abate and iron levels increase as menstruation ceases, resulting in increased blood viscosity. These too contribute to raised blood pressure in women, around and after menopause,” he said. Dr Reddy said even in western countries, cardiovascular disease in women remained an area of neglect for many decades. But thanks to campaigns focusing on women they were able to create more awareness and bring more attention to women's heart health. "Untreated hypertension can lead to heart attacks, brain strokes, and heart and kidney failure. There is a need for early detection and effective control in women and men. Such awareness needs to be built up in India too, among the public and healthcare providers at different levels of the health system," Dr Reddy added. He said the best solution is that women should remain physically active, keep their body weight under control and aim to reduce stress levels through yoga, meditation and social interactions. Diet is another crucial factor. "Intake of salt, sugar and unhealthy fats should be kept in check, and plenty of fruit and vegetables should be consumed," Dr Reddy said, adding that water intake should be high, while alcohol consumption should be avoided or kept to very minimal levels.