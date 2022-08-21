VR Meditation: Switch on to switch off

Ayesha Singh By

I am raised off the floor with a gush of cool wind. It spurs me higher up, until I reach a space where nothing moves. I can hear binaural beats. It puts me in a restful state. Radio static noise emanates from a distance. I tune into it and my eyes become droopy. A voice prompts me to ‘inhale peace’ and ‘exhale stress.’ I do so, feeling each word to the whole. A golden dome with a flat blue surface emerges before me, drowning me in its silvery glaze. A honey-voiced woman invites me to repeat after her: ‘I am grateful for mental well-being, for a healthy body, and an indomitable spirit. My heartbeat slows down, and a smile surfaces. The voice fades. I am now surrounded by dancing fireflies. They ask me to fly with them. I bask in the fullness of the experience.”

This is not a scene from a whimsical storybook. It’s reality. Well, virtual reality that Delhi-based criminal lawyer Chavvi Sinha, who suffers from chronic anxiety and dissociative disorder, experienced during her first Virtual Reality (VR) meditation session. “It has been a game-changer,” she says.

Switching on a device to ‘switch off’ from the distractions of the world seemed counter-intuitive at first. Once she was introduced to VR meditation four months ago, while visiting her cousin in Australia, it changed her perspective on finding calm in the virtual way. “For years I have been told to meditate by my therapist.

I would sit in a quiet corner of the house and breathe in and out, feeling stupid. It did nothing for me. But the controlled setting of VR meditation, along with the steady flow of instructions, makes it an effective alternative to traditional meditation, which does not work for many,” says Sinha.

VR meditation, charged with state-of-the-art audio-visual stimulation, is fast becoming an important tool for instilling a sense of calm. With our fast-moving lives, racing thoughts, and shrinking attention span, the brain is always on overdrive. The seemingly simple act to centre oneself becomes strenuous. But VR-aided mediation simplifies this by creating a comfortable virtual environment, without the labour of keeping down intrusive thoughts. You are forced to be ‘present’.

Mind matters

There is a simple brain hack behind the success of VR, including virtual mediation. The computer-generated environment tricks the brain into releasing endorphins the same way they would if you were physically at the locations being projected onto the VR screen. These chemicals are responsible for that blanket of calm. This form of meditation can go a long way in stabilising symptoms of generalised anxiety disorder,” says Noida-based mindfulness coach and hypnotherapist Gloria Gideon.

Research backs this. From 2012 to 2015, 24 controlled trials have been conducted to evaluate the potential applications of VR in what is now called VRT (Virtual Reality in Psychological Treatment). The findings published in 2016 in ScienceDirect, an online database of scientific and medical research, unveil the huge potential of VR in a wide range of psychological cases, from panic attacks and anxiety to PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). Studies have shown that this form of meditation can help people with substance abuse problems as well as in preparing patients for surgery.

How it works

The workings of VR meditation is simple. Technology creates a simulated environment, which is transmitted via a VR box or headset that eases you into a virtual environment of your choosing. The device engages your senses intensely by throwing up exercises related to breathing and affirmations.

Nothing is too far for VR. It caters to the mind and mood.

Select a mediation that suits your specific need —one to combat stress, reduce anxiety, manage anger, or those that help you deal with grief and resentment. There are specialised virtual meditations to combat sleep issues as well, in addition to those that help build patience and acceptance. You pick the location too—dive into cool blue waters, drift through clouds, watch the sunset, travel to mystical lands or into the recesses of mysterious forests. You decide the duration of the sessions as well.

People with trauma-induced disorders seem to benefit from VR meditation in a big way. Gurugram-based Sewak Singh was left wheelchair-bound after he met with an accident. This meant he couldn’t go out independently like before. “The negative thoughts hit with great velocity. That’s when my doctor recommended a VR headset for meditation. I gave it a try and it has improved my attention span remarkably and given me something to look forward to,”says Singh.

The downside

First, well-designed devices with a high-resolution are expensive. VR sets come with psychological challenges as well. “Those who are claustrophobic may find the visual field confining. It may trigger motion sickness in those prone to it. In some cases, it may also increase anxiety as the simulated environment may be overbearing,” says Hyderabad-based psychologist Aasha Rai Krishnan, adding, “VR meditation destroys the scope of human connection. It may lead to addictive behaviours. If placed wrongly over the head, it can press against facial nerves or the eye, causing blurry vision.” In the absence of substantial clinical data, it’s tough to say if VR mediation really works, but if thoughtfully used, it has the potential to bring the elusive calm back into our lives.

Pros

✥ Terrific visual experience

✥ Convenience

✥ Portability

✥ Limits distractions

✥ Greater engagement

✥ A plethora of immersive locations to choose from

✥ Can be used to address a range of psychological conditions Cons

✥ Decreased human connection

✥ Requires knowledge of technology and ways of fixing glitches

✥ It may lead to addictive habits

✥ May trigger anxiety in some

✥ Those who suffer from claustrophobia may feel worse

✥ Expensive

