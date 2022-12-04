'Spotlight' solution to rip up worries

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

If you don’t want to face Delhi-based ​data analyst Sakshi Jain’s wrath, don’t say things like ‘everything will be okay’, ‘it happened for the good’, or ‘be strong’. As a serial worrier, much of which is a result of being endlessly snowed under work pressures, Jain has never found solace in such empty comments.

The one thing that did work for her, however, was the spotlight technique introduced by her therapist. Whenever bricks of worry hit her, she places the ‘spotlight’ where she wants to, breaking free from the grips of maddening worry.

How does it work?

The spotlight technique is a visualisation-based exercise, wherein you create a mental picture of standing behind a spotlight in a dark theatre. The stage represents your mind and the spotlight your attention. You consciously move the spotlight from worry to the task at hand, or anything important, for that matter, and keep the spotlight there.

“The technique uses your imagination as a medium to take your attention away from the stimulus, reducing nervousness. It relaxes the subconscious flight-or-fight response that’s triggered under the situation of a perceived or real threat,” says Mumbai-based psychotherapist Vindhya Sharma. “What visualisation does is change how brain networks are formed and fortified, while creating new ones even before something has happened in real life.

It conditions your brain to feel lighter, happier and calmer. When you consciously place the ‘spotlight’ on something you want to accomplish rather than on that nagging anxiety or that endless rumination about something small or big, you reconfigure the brain to think differently,” she says.

Distraction is not the idea, it’s divergence. Even though people see them as similar concepts, they are quite different from each other.

Delhi-based life coach Sudhir, who goes by his first name, explains, “Distraction is an unhealthy escape from uncomfortable feelings. Diversion, on the other hand, is refocusing thoughts and energies on something constructive and healthy, especially in instances where things aren’t in your control. The spotlight technique falls into the latter category, and is effective in taking away your attention from uncertainty and fear and spotlighting it on something constructive.” The stage is ready for you.

Who is it for?

While the spotlight technique can be used by anybody, it is best for serial worriers or those living with anxiety disorders, especially social anxiety

Who is it not for?

Those who have serious disturbances in emotional regulation and behaviour

While the spotlight technique is effective, it takes practice before you can use it to your advantage. Here are ways to strengthen the groove.

✥ Identify key areas of change, instead of several things at a time

✥ Learn to pivot. This means honing your capacity to become aware and shift focus immediately.

✥ Be patient with yourself. It may take a few times before you’re able to successfully divert your thoughts.

