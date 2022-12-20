Home Lifestyle Health

CMFRI introduces nutraceutical from seaweed to combat fatty liver disease

The product is manufactured using eco-friendly green technology to improve liver health and is the 9th nutraceutical developed by the CMFRI.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A patented nutraceutical product developed by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) from seaweeds to combat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is all set to hit the market soon.

The CMFRI on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emineotech, a health products firm, for the commercial production and marketing of CadalminTM LivCure extract. CMFRI director A Gopalakrishnan signed a license agreement with Emineotech's managing director Evanjalist Pathrose for commercial production of the product.

Cadalmin is a unique blend of 100% natural bioactive ingredients extracted from select seaweeds. The product is manufactured using eco-friendly green technology to improve liver health and is the 9th nutraceutical developed by the CMFRI.

CMFRI has already commercialised nutraceuticals to combat lifestyle diseases such as type-2 diabetes, arthritis, cholesterol, hypertension, hypothyroidism and osteoporosis besides an immunity booster.

“We have been receiving an overwhelming response from the public ever since the CMFRI developed the CadalminTM LivCure extract, which shows increasing demand for natural remedies against lifestyle diseases,” said Gopalakrishnan.

CMFRI principal scientist Kajal Chakraborty led the research works to develop the product, which is expected to hit the market within four months.

