STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Victims of Covid vaccine misinformation?

A new study finds that people suffering from depression may be more susceptible to falling prey to falsehood regarding Covid-19 vaccines

Published: 13th February 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccines

Representational Image

By Anu jain Rohatgi
Express News Service

Name of study: People suffering from depression may be more susceptible to falling prey to falsehood regarding Covid-19 vaccines By who and where: University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus, USA

What does it say?
✥ Depressed people are more venerable to believing misinformation related to Covid. Because of this condition, some believe that the Covid vaccine has several ill-effects or side-effects. 
✥  It was also found that those who suffer from depression tend to dwell on negative information rather than positive news. 
✥  To some of them, the world appears like a dark and dangerous place, and therefore, they’re inclined 
towards thinking irrationally.

For

Clear connection 

Dr. Pallavi Arvind Joshi Consultant, Psychiatrist, Manipal Hospital, Bangaluru

There may be cognitive distortions in some people with depression. They may do what’s called ‘selective abstraction’, which is taking one thing from the bulk of information and believing it to be the complete story. These people could over-generalise, for instance, the rare side effects of vaccine and complications associated with it. They could also maximise problems faced by vaccinated people and minimise its positive effects. This happens due to the chemical changes in brain, which suppress the practical area of the brain—the prefrontal cortex.

Against

Do not generalise 

Dr. Ashwani Kumar Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, Max Hospital Gurugram

There is nothing to support the claim that all depressed people assume the worst. In fact, those suffering from depression have done their bit in the fight against Covid. They came forward and got vaccinated at the earliest. It is true that some people suffering from depression may catastrophise and think of the vaccine as useless, but then there are also those who don’t suffer from depression and still fall prey to rumour mongering and spreading misinformation regarding Covid, its medication and, vaccines. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid misinformation Covid vaccine misinformation Covid 19
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp