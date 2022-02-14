Five mental health tips for a love-filled Valentine's Day

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Valentine's Day is an exciting time for many of us. It is the time when we express our feelings of love, compassion, gratitude and affection. Expressing your emotion to your 'special someone' in just one day can feel impossible. Valentine's Day can also become a source of stress for people. The pressure of planning the perfect day, getting the perfect gift, wearing the perfect outfit all while managing work, household chores and other responsibilities can take a toll on one's mental health. Here are a few tips that will help you make this Valentine's Day special without the stress and anxiety.

Share your expectations with your partner

Talking about your expectations with your partner can be daunting. It can help your partner better understand what makes you happy and prevent miscommunication. A hot balloon ride may sound romantic to one person but can be terrifying for someone who has a fear of heights. Communicating your expectations clearly will help construct a better path for the future. You and your partner can also start having conversations about finances, time, and emotional well-being.

Make realistic plans

Often, the idea of what Valentine's Day should look like comes from movies, books or other forms of media. But, they may not be realistic. It puts a lot of pressure on trying to make things fantastical or perfect. Sure, it's fun to plan surprises and date nights, but remember that things may not always go the way you plan. Instead, focus on giving your Valentine your attention, time and love this year.

Show your appreciation

In relationships, we sometimes end up taking our partner for granted. We may not mean to, and it's not intentional. But, there's a reason we chose to be with them, and spend Valentine's Day with them. This year, make a special effort to notice and acknowledge the things your partner does for you. You can also show your appreciation through actions - getting them their favourite flowers, writing them a note, offering to do chores in the house, or giving them a massage. Valuing and appreciating your partners will help the relationship flourish.

Try something new together

While trying to figure out how you and your partner can spend Valentine's Day, give yourselves the opportunity to learn and grow together. Take this time to learn or explore something new. Maybe you can sign up for a couple's dance class, try making a new dish, explore museums in your city, or go for a hike, Planning activities together can be a great way to keep the relationship vibrant.

Learn about each other's love languages: What could be better than getting to better know each other on Valentine's Day? Love languages is a concept explained by Dr. Gary Chapman. Love languages outline five general ways that romantic partners express and experience love and commitment. These love languages are words of affirmation, acts of service, physical touch, receiving gifts and quality time. Take time to explore what you and your partners love languages are. After all, every individual differs from one another, and so do you and your partner. It's important to understand what matters the most to your partner.