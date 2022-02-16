Covid giving you sleepless nights?

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lately, have you been struggling to sleep well? Do you have trouble getting good rest after having recovered from Covid-19? If yes, you could be suffering from a long-term post-Covid symptom — insomnia. Doctors share why many have been complaining of sleeplessness after conquering Covid.

Dr CL Venkata Rao, consultant Covid physician and former member of the Medical Council of India, helps understand the link between Covid and insomnia. “Many have suffered from this even during the second wave. The most probable explanation for this could be anxiety, as people have several doubts and questions about life in general, around this time. Isolation can make people feel depressed.

Quarantine has limited social interaction which is an important necessity for a healthy mind,” says Dr Rao. He also states the obvious: “Many who are in isolation tend to sleep during the day, as there’s nothing much to do. This disturbs your sleep pattern and you’re unable to sleep well at night. Also, when isolated, most turn to their devices such as phones and laptops — prolonged screentime can cause sleeplessness. Not to forget that medication can alter your sleep pattern too.”

Dr Srikanth Goggi, clinical psychologist and vice-president of the Telangana Association Clinical Psychologists, mentions worry and tension to be the most contributing factors to sleeplessness. “People worry that they could infect their loved ones, or are losing out on family time, work, etc. Also, when sick, if your body temperature rises beyond 100 degrees F, you are bound to find it difficult to sleep,” Dr Goggi says.

The doctor shares that when your physical (body) self is suffering, your mind goes through the same. He explains another interesting phenomenon: “When people haven’t slept well for two-three nights in a row for various reasons, they fear that they won’t be able to sleep that night and the coming nights as well — this is called anticipated anxiety. There’s this principle in psychology called the ‘law of reverse effect’ — just because you couldn’t sleep well for a single night, don’t worry about the next.

Sleep should come to you automatically, the more you try to chase it the more it will elude you. The more you ‘try’ to sleep the more you push sleep away from you.” He says proper nourishment and sufficient rest go hand in hand. He adds, “It’s not necessary to sleep only at night, rest whenever it is needed. Be positive about healing.”

Dr Goggi lists yoga as a possible remedy: “One can practise yoga, pranayam and dhyanam to overcome sleeplessness. You can also take milk with turmeric and ginger, it helps you sleep like a baby.”