It’s buccal facial time

Imagine you are in a reclining chair and the hands of an aesthetician are working inside your mouth. Only this time, it's not at the dentist's. The buccal facial is a type of contouring massage in which cheeks and lips are worked on in different directions from the inside. It is claimed to be beneficial, especially to relieve stress. It may even help with headaches.

This intra-oral massage derives its name from the Latin word 'bucca' meaning cheeks. Stress, teeth-clenching in sleep and stiff muscles can cause poor lymphatic circulation in the face area. Instead of stimulating your muscles from the surface, which is usually the case, this technique starts from the inside. Reportedly, this is what celebrities do before shows and award ceremonies.

Skin expert Ravina Jain, the Founder and CEO of The Skin Story, suggests this could give a temporary facelift effect if done regularly. “As we grow old, the regeneration of our skin cells noticeably slows, leading to wrinkles and the loosening of skin. Research is ongoing to help the ageing skin regenerate naturally. Buccal massages are being advocated by multiple national and international celebrities.

It is a natural treatment that enhances the facial muscles and helps in blood circulation, along with the removal of any blockages in the area. Its advantages are not just external. It strengthens the face muscles by making them stronger and reducing puffiness and fine lines. It releases the jaw muscles, making them less tense. All this helps the skin heal from within and thus leads to a healthier face. It also aids in giving the face structure a natural contour.”

Does this intrigue you? Celebrity cosmetologist Dr. Chytra Anand of Kosmoderma Bangalore thinks it’s yet another trend. She explains the science behind it. “If we look at it in terms of clinical outcome, any kind of massage increases circulation, bringing fresh nutrients to the area and detoxing the area. But it cannot give you skin-tightening or -lifting. The reason being muscles on the face is very fine, like a sheet attached to the skin. But definitely, the massage component will help you relax the muscles around the jawline and release the tension around the area.”

This treatment from the 1980s is seeing a resurgence because it is non-invasive and offers desirable effects. What about you? Would you take your cheeks to the gym?

