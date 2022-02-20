Product review | Can’t stop gushing

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Gush Beauty nails it with its line of makeup. I tried the compact twist-and-stack palette with a warm peach blush, a highlighter, and a contour. It packs in all three in one box, making it compact and travel-friendly. The formulation is light and creamy. All three blend smoothly and don’t form patches.

The Glow Getter illuminating moisturiser gives radiance to the skin while being subtle. The shine reflects beautifully in warm lighting. It is not the most hydrating moisturiser but seems to be efficient for combination skin. It is light and airy; ideal for summer. It claims to blur pores but I am not convinced about that.

The dual-ended kohl and felt tip liner is a high-quality product but quite expensive. It is deeply pigmented with a buttery finish. It is a long stay too and does not smudge.

Saving the best for the last, the liquid lipsticks by Gush Beauty went far beyond my expectations. The pigment is rich, it glides on beautifully, and stays on for long. The non-drying matte finish is the best thing about it.

Stacked in your favour - the multi-purpose face palette

Price: Rs 1,550

Glow Getter - illuminating moisturiser

Price: Rs 1,190

Eye Like Options - dual-ended kohl and felt tip liner

Price: Rs 850

Play Paint - airy fluid lipstick

Price: Rs 550

Availability: Gushbeauty.com