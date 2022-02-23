Gallbladder and Bile Duct Cancer Awareness Month: Signs and symptoms to know

By Express News Service

February is observed as Gallbladder and Bile Duct Cancer Awareness Month. Although rare, these cancers affect thousands of people and their families around the world each year. Learn about the signs and symptoms, and the steps you can take to help reduce your risk and live a healthier life

What makes you prone

Inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis

Smoking

Unhealthy diet

Older. The average age of diagnosis is 72

Obesity

Diabetes

Viral hepatitis

Drinking a lot of alcohol

Treatment

Surgery is the main treatment for gallbladder and bile duct cancers. But unfortunately, by the time it is diagnosed in two-thirds of the cases, it is inoperable. When the patient is not fit for the surgery, chemotherapy or rarely radiation therapy is used

Signs and symptoms

Yellowing of skin and the whites of your eyes (jaundice)

Intensely itchy skin

White-colored stools

Fatigue

Abdominal pain on the right side, just below the ribs

Losing weight without trying

Fever

Night sweats

Dark urine

Keep the cancers at bay

Get to and stay at a healthy weight

Be physically active and limit the time you spend sitting or lying down

Follow a healthy eating pattern that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Limit or avoid red and processed meats, sugary drinks, and highly processed foods

It’s best not to drink alcohol. If you do drink, have no more than one drink a day for women or two for men

Get vaccinated against the hepatitis B virus (HBV) to prevent infection and cirrhosis

Take precautions to avoid blood-borne or sexually transmitted infections like HBV and other viruses (like hepatitis C virus) to prevent cirrhosis

Do not smoke

Avoid exposure to radon or other radioactive chemicals

Foods for a healthy gallbladder

Bell peppers

Citrus fruits

Dark, leafy greens

Tomatoes

Milk

Sardines

Fish and shellfish

Low-fat dairy

Beans

Nuts l Lentils

Tofu

Tempeh

Eating a healthy, well-balanced diet full of fruits and vegetables is the best way to improve and protect your gallbladder’s health. Fruits and vegetables are full of nutrients and fiber; the latter is key to a healthy gallbladder

(Dr K Sreekanth, senior consultant surgical oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals)