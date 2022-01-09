Product Review - Hair You Get a Good Deal

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

I have always been wary of hair re-growth oils. They work sometimes but mostly they don’t. On the positive side, I’ve seen a considerable difference after using the Blue Lilly hair oil by Secret. The oil has everything you could ask for in a hair care product—keshavardhini to decrease hair loss and dandruff, vetiver to improve blood circulation and to stimulate hair follicles, sun-dried hibiscus to strengthen the roots, and bhringraj to fight against bacteria.

That’s not it. There is curry leaves, henna leaves, irattimadhuram and coconut oil among other beneficial ingredients. The product has not been tested on animals, and does not incorporate artificial colours or fragrance, which can cause allergies. I applied the oil twice a week and left it overnight. In three weeks, there was less breakage. New hair follicles are now growing.

The Sattva nourishing hair mask was the second product I tried. It offers satisfactory nourishment. The inclusion of neela amari—the powdered and dried leaves of which have been used as a natural dye for centuries—conditions well. On the downside, powder masks are messy to apply and remove. And in the cold, they make the head colder. But does it give you a healthier scalp? For sure.

Blue Lilly hair growth oil Price: Rs 529 - 100ml

The Sattva nourishing hair mask Price: Rs 589 - 100 gm

Availability: Thesecrethaircare.com