HIV Patients are Prone to Heart Attacks

Anu jain Rohatgi By

Express News Service

Name of study: People with HIV are at a higher risk of developing heart failure than people without it

By who and where: School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University, USA

What does it say?

* People suffering from the HIV infection have compromised immunity

* They are at a greater risk of a sudden cardiac arrest. It was also found that HIV patients have very low number of CD4+ T cells and are more prone to blood clots in the lungs, which could lead to a sudden stroke.

* Symptoms such as fatigue, leg swelling, shortness of breath, and chest pain should not be ignored.

For

Immunity is suppressed

Dr Neha Mishra, Consultant Infectious Disease, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru

HIV has now become a chronic infection with ongoing low-grade inflammation and vascular dysfunction. With the presence of good ART (antiretroviral therapy) and the widespread availability of good quality drugs, cardiac infection-related mortality has come down. The main focus now is on metabolic abnormalities and related issues. We have evidence to state that the mortality associated with stroke, and myocardial infection is more in HIV when compared to those who do not have it.

Against

More to learn

Dr SS Sibia, Senior Cardiologist & Founder, Sibia Medical Centre, Ludhiana

What we know based on research is just the tip of the ice-burg. There is a lot more to be learnt, and for now, people with HIV and those without it, are equally susceptible to heart diseases. There is nothing to prove that the virus suppresses the immune system and triggers heart ailments. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle (for all) is a must to keep the heart healthy. Coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, obesity, arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat) etc. are risk factors everybody should watch out for, not just people with HIV.