Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

No irritation, no white cast, no toxicity. That’s what makes Bail Naturals Face and Body Sunscreen with SPF 50 a value for money (and skin) product. It provides fuller protection against both UVA and UVB. It’s got avocado and almond oil known to calm itchy skin and hydrate dry skin, respectively.

The Shea Butter present in the product heals minor scars, cuts and scrapes. The protection from the sunblock lasts three hours. If you tend to burn faster, you may need to reapply sooner.

The product is sulfate- and paraben-free. The Charcoal Beads face wash is a deep cleanser that removed dead skin, oil and grime well. It unclogs pores and prevents blackheads.

However, you will need to supplement this with exfoliation once a week, and daily toning. The face wash suited my skin overall, but it dried it out a little bit. Some of you may need to moisturise immediately to prevent stretchiness .

Sunscreen SPF 50 with avocado oil, almond oil and Shea butter Price: Rs 599

Face Wash Charcoal Beads Price: Rs 499

Availability: Bailnaturals.com