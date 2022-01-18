STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A guide for good glycemic care 

From regularly checking sugar levels to recalibrating habits, here's how diabetic patients can correct their lifestyle.

Published: 18th January 2022 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

Representational Image

It is estimated that 72.96 million adults in India are diabetic. The more concerning matter is that the prevalence is higher in urban areas than in rural areas. With unhealthy lifestyles and poor eating habits, diabetes is gradually turning to be a new epidemic across the country.

To avoid further complications, diabetic patients need to make different changes in their lifestyle and adopt good habits that can keep the blood sugar levels in check. However, there are certain unhealthy practices or mistakes that diabetic people must avoid to stay healthy and live their lives to the fullest. Here are six mistakes people with diabetes usually make. 

Irregular checking of blood sugar levels

The glucose or sugar levels in the body change with different meals, activities, and the day's time. Therefore, it becomes imperative for diabetics to closely monitor their blood sugar levels at regular intervals to stay informed and take necessary precautions if there’s a sudden spike in the blood sugar level. 

Inactive lifestyle

A sedentary or inactive lifestyle can lead to different health issues, including obesity, high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels. Daily physical exercise helps to burn calories and even assists to maintain optimal blood sugar levels. Engaging in high-intensity workouts every day is unnecessary as only half an hour of moderate exercise routines that consist of cycling, jogging, and swimming or yoga can ensure optimal health. 

Skipping breakfast

Amid busy lives and hectic schedules, diabetics often compromise on their breakfast. However, it is essential to remember that breakfast is a crucial meal of the day and skipping it can cause blood sugar levels to increase.

Researchers have found out that skipping breakfast once a week is associated with a six per cent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. A healthy breakfast that includes a combination of protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats in the right proportions is a must for diabetic people.   

Poor dental health

Higher blood sugar levels can result in tooth decay or gum diseases. This is because the mouth contains different types of bacteria. When sugar and starch in beverages and foods interact with the bacteria present in the mouth, it causes plaque to form on the teeth leading to cavities and gum problems.

The higher the blood sugar level, the greater are the chances of tooth decay. Therefore, diabetics must maintain good oral hygiene and brush their teeth at least twice a day.

Poor sleep cycle

People who get enough sleep find it easier to maintain their blood sugar levels. Also, good sleep ensures less stress, more energy and a better mindset. Sleep deprivation can lead to insulin resistance which can increase the blood sugar levels in the body. Thus, for diabetics, it is essential to maintain good sleeping habits like relaxing before bedtime, eating light before hitting the bed and going to bed at the same time every day. 

Extended gap between meals

For diabetics, extended gaps between meals is a big no. When there's too much gap before the next meal, it can cause the person to eat more which can cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels. That's why it is always recommended to keep meals small and frequent and choose healthy snacks in between meals. 

It is important to be aware of these mistakes to keep the blood sugar levels in check and avoid any sort of complications. After all, diabetes is a lifestyle disease and the better one adopts healthy habits, the easier it becomes to control this condition.

(The writer is the deputy chief medical officer at Jindal Naturecure Institute)

