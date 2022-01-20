Q&A: Fitness trainer debunks body weight doubts and myths

Wanitha Ashok By

I have a sweet tooth. Is there any way I can have sugar and still lose weight?

I have this amused smile right now. You cannot have the cake and the icing too, my dear. Deficiencies in certain minerals such as zinc, chromium, iron, calcium, and magnesium may lead to sugar cravings, so make sure to include foods rich in these minerals.

Here are your choices: nuts, seeds, cruciferous vegetables, greens, eggs, cocoa, avocado, berries, yogurt, cheese and whole grains. If you have a sweet tooth, opt for beneficial desserts like bitter chocolate, jaggery-based sweets and tikki as these serve the purpose and offer many health benefits.

One of my cousins told me I am on the heavier side because my bone density must be high. Is it possible to be overweight because of higher bone density?

While bones make up about 15 per cent of a person's total body weight, when we step on the weighing scale, we need to take the following into account, skin, water, hair, internal organs, bodily fluids, muscle mass, fat, tissues extra.

The best way to determine the fat, muscle bone percentage is to get a BMI test done to get the rough idea though it’s not considered a gold standard. Bottom line: Continue to exercise and eat right.

My boss told me mental exercise helps burn calories, but I am not losing weight even if I am working longer hours. Is there anything that I am doing wrong?

I see that you have a quack for a boss. I am so glad you reached out to a fitness professional to sort this out. Although thinking hard uses calories, the energy burn is minimal. It’s not enough to burn fat and cause weight loss.

70 per cent of your weight loss comes from your diet, so please start working on your diet. Healthful meals and snacks should form the foundation of any diet; it should consist of 50 per cent fruit and vegetables, 25 per cent whole grains, and 25 per cent protein, 25-30 grams of fibre and 20-30 per cent of healthy fat.