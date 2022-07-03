STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The hormone prescription; boosting happiness in a natural way   

Published: 03rd July 2022

By Express News Service

Being happy is easy. The secret to a happy brain is essentially four hormones dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. Knowing how to increase their production naturally can boost your happiness quotient manifolds. Mumbai-based Psychotherapist Poonam Sharma tells us how.

Serotonin: This neurotransmitter primarily helps regulate mood. Exercise is one of the most effective ways of producing it. Getting enough sunlight every day will boost its production as well. A relaxing massage is another, which will not disappoint. 

Oxytocin: This heady neurochemical is associated with love and belonging. It can be triggered by a warm embrace. Petting animals is a great way of increasing their activity. Cuddling and kissing your loved one 
frequently will go a long way.

Dopamine: Associated with pleasure, dopamine triggers the part of the brain associated with reward. Increase it naturally by including a lot of protein in your diet, getting optimum sleep, and listening to elevating music.

Endorphins: These are the body’s natural painkillers. The most effective way to produce them is through exercises. A moderate to high-intensity workout is best. Even a less strenuous activity like walking is good.

