Apollo Hospitals announces AI tool for early detection of cardiac diseases

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals, on Wednesday, announced the integration of its Artificial Intelligence-based Cardiovascular Disease Tool (AICVD) tool with Singapore-based ConnectedLife's digital solutions.

According to Apollo Hospitals, this will empower healthcare providers with tools to predict the risk of cardiac disease, and initiate early intervention. The tool enables physicians to deliver proactive, preemptive and preventive care for at-risk individuals.

Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group Dr Prathap C Reddy said, "Early diagnosis and intervention can make a positive impact. But doctors do not have tools to evaluate the risk of their patients developing heart disease. The collaboration brings together experience in developing predictive AI tools with ConnectedLife's solutions to give healthcare providers a tool to predict risk and deliver best clinical results."

Apollo Hospitals Group Joint MD Dr Sangita Reddy explained that the collaboration amalgamates AI/ML with user-friendly and reliable risk prediction tools that provide insights for early action.