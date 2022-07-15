STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

National Plastic Surgery Day: 'Hand injuries on rise during COVID pandemic', say doctors

With more vehicles, road accidents leading to hand injuries have increased and hand injuries at home have also seen a rise with people staying at home during lockdown.

Published: 15th July 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor, healthcare

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  On the occasion of National Plastic Surgery Day, commemorated on July 15, the plastic surgery team at Apollo First Med Hospitals spread awareness of the golden hour period in reattaching an amputated part.

With more vehicles, road accidents leading to hand injuries have increased. Hand injuries at home have also seen a rise with people staying at home during lockdown, the official statement from Apollo said.

Dr V Purushothaman, senior consultant plastic surgeon, Apollo First Med, said, "Among the domestic injuries, door crush injury is very common in children. Similarly, cut injuries and mixer injuries are common in women."

The hospital recently reattached fingers of three patients. Amputated finger or part of the finger should be transported to a specialised Hand Trauma Centre within 6 to 8 hours," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Plastic Surgery Day COVID19
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp