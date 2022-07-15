National Plastic Surgery Day: 'Hand injuries on rise during COVID pandemic', say doctors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of National Plastic Surgery Day, commemorated on July 15, the plastic surgery team at Apollo First Med Hospitals spread awareness of the golden hour period in reattaching an amputated part.

With more vehicles, road accidents leading to hand injuries have increased. Hand injuries at home have also seen a rise with people staying at home during lockdown, the official statement from Apollo said.

Dr V Purushothaman, senior consultant plastic surgeon, Apollo First Med, said, "Among the domestic injuries, door crush injury is very common in children. Similarly, cut injuries and mixer injuries are common in women."

The hospital recently reattached fingers of three patients. Amputated finger or part of the finger should be transported to a specialised Hand Trauma Centre within 6 to 8 hours," he said.

