Do you find yourself picking your skin? Here's what you need to know 

"Picking your skin constantly can lead to injuries, infections and scarring,” says Delhi-based dermatologist Dr Sudhir Sharma.

Published: 24th July 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Civia Mary
Express News Service

If picking skin has become a habit, you may have developed a condition called excoriation or skin-picking disorder. The need to compulsively pick can be a result of aches, eczema, stress or simply boredom. “It can also reflect self-esteem issues, wherein people need to pick their skin to get rid of pimples, black or white heads, or moles. Doing so constantly can lead to injuries, infections and scarring,” says Delhi-based dermatologist Dr Sudhir Sharma. Here’s what you can do, according to him. 

Keep your hands busy. Squeeze a softball. Wear gloves if you cannot resist. Skincare is important. Don’t let your skin become dry or scaly. Tell your close friends or family to interrupt if you start picking.

Habit reversal therapy may help in cases that are triggered by OCD. Develop mindfulness to identify triggers.
 

