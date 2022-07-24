Stress does lot of things, making you selfish is one of them 

Anu Jain Rohatgi By

Express News Service

Stress can make you selfish. It can make you egoistic and mean as well, according to a new study conducted by the department of psychology at Queen’s University, Canada. “We all know stress causes aches and pain, sleep troubles, headaches, digestive issues, mental exhaustion, among other things, but that stress has the propensity to make you treat people badly, is hardly spoken about. When such things are swept under the carpet, they become monsters that come to haunt us in the future,” says Mumbai-based psychiatrist Dr Anjali Chhabria.

The study shows that when people are in a happy state, they are more willing to donate or extend their time for volunteering, but altruism sharply declines once they are exposed to stressors. “There are brain circuits or neurohormones, which get triggered when we are in a stressful situation. This affects behaviour,” says Chhabria, adding, “Cortisol, a stress hormone, alters brain circuits, thus reducing our capacity to be selfless.”When a person feels unsafe, insecure or lonely, stress hormones are released and one enters a state of ‘fight or flight’.

“The hypothalamus—the region of the brain where stress begins—sends a message to the pituitary gland, which, in turn, sends a signal to the adrenal glands, releasing cortisol. Stress hormones suppress the production of feel-good hormones, which makes one self-centred. Acting out of kindness becomes difficult at this point. Engaging in social service or simply being understanding or empathetic seems like an impossible task,” says Dr Gitanjali Natarajan, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

When the mind invests predominantly in ‘surviving’, selfishness takes centre stage. “Becoming aware of these patterns will help you break them because, at the end of the day, they are just habits,” says

Dr Akanksha Pandey, Clinical Psychologist, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru.

Modifying your lifestyle and the way you think predominantly can help you to deal with stress-creating adversities. “Don’t stay isolated for too long. Human interaction is very important for well-being. Make an effort to step out every day, be in nature, soak in the sun, walk a little, chat with your friends, and add activities that are motivated towards making you feel light and happy,” says Natarajan.

Warning signs

✥ Sudden changes in temperament such as impulsiveness, irritability, OCD-like symptoms and rage

✥ Palpitations

✥ Emotional eating

✥ Increased dependency on alcohol, tobacco, drugs

✥ Sleep disturbances

