STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

The fury of the West Nile Fever

So before the WhatsApp forwards reach you, we speak to doctors in the city who tell us everything about Nile fever. 

Published: 01st June 2022 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

West Nile virus

West Nile virus

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

If you're one who consumes news regularly, then you probably heard about the West Nile Fever. A 47-year-old man succumbed to the illness in Kerala recently, which has caused widespread fear across the country. So before the WhatsApp forwards reach you, we speak to doctors in the city who tell us everything about Nile fever. 

As we understand the illness, we need to know how the virus is transmitted. "Nile fever is very similar to malaria, but here, it’s the Culex mosquito that transmits this virus. The mosquito feeds on birds and other animal reservoirs (the habitat in which the agent normally lives, grows, and multiplies), that are infected with the Nile virus, and then transmits it to humans through their bite," says Dr Saranya Narayan, technical director and chief microbiologist at Healyst Laboratory.

What happens once infected? Dr Saranya says, "The symptoms begin to show about three to eight days after being infected. A majority of patients showed mild symptoms like fever, body ache, fatigue, rashes and diarrhoea. Most people recover on their own within a few days."

"Only about 1-4 per cent of patients were seriously affected. They experience severe headaches which do not respond to medicines like ordinary paracetamols. The fever is extremely high and is very similar to meningitis. Another symptom is a stiff neck and worst-case scenario - the patient could go into a coma, and some of them get seizures and die," she says.

She adds that early detection/diagnosis can go a long way in treating the illness before it gets worse. "Those above 50 years of age and others who are chronically ill are more prone to serious infection. People with serious infections might have seizures and muscle weakness later on," she says.

She adds that people must ensure there is no stagnant water around their house. "Remember to cover up when you leave your home, to protect yourself from a mosquito bite. Make sure your house is kept clean. Even animals can be infected so wear gloves while handling animals. You can also infect someone if you donate blood or organs and have the virus in you," she adds.

Dr G Navodaya, consultant, general medicine, Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills says that initial symptoms would be similar to most other viral infections, but the West Nile virus is known to infect meningitis and encephalitis, which affect the brain tissue.

"Once it infects the brain, matters become worse and the illness could turn fatal. Usually, it is the elderly that are more prone to a serious infection of the Nile virus," he tells The New Indian Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Nile Fever
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp