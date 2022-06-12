The Brain Backup: Neuroergonomic tactics can save the day

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The tasks don’t stop piling up. What will stop is our ability to deal with them. The working memory can only stretch that much, before exploding under the cognitive load. Neuroergonomics is an emerging science that can help by bringing two disciplines together—neuroscience which relates to the study of brain function and structure, and ergonomics that looks to match technology in the best way to advance human potential. Try these neuroergonomic tactics to save the day.

Time blocking

An old management hack is time blocking. You divide your day into blocks of time. Instead of keeping things opened-ended, you know exactly how much time you have to reach the finish line. “You use these designated blocks to tend to the task stipulated for that period. Instead of multi-tasking, you prioritise one task. This way, you will have fewer decisions to make,” says Gurugram-based management expert Gautam Hans. Time blocking works on the principle of the Parkinson’s law, according to which, a job will take as much time as you give to it. You must fix a deadline so that you are not meandering with the task.

Interconnectedness

This is a simple, everyday neuroergonomic tactic that people can leverage both at home and work. “Neurologically, humans perform best when there is some kind of interdependence. We think the best when we think collectively,” says Mumbai-based psychoanalyst Swati Raghurajan. Working collaboratively divides the burden of responsibilities. It improves focus as you draw your attention to a few tasks at hand rather than a mountain of them. “As you collaborate, problem-solving comes more naturally. It especially makes systems and processes efficient professionally, fostering better communication, thus, reducing the load on our working memory,” she says.

Use cognitive gadgets

These mental machines catapult us into direct constructive thinking while limiting distractions. Perfected with practice, these enable the mind to run efficiently. “Things such as social learning, episodic memory, creating mental models to understand people's thoughts, normative reasoning and others, create possibilities for better management of work and our lives in general,” says Raghurajan, adding, “Being aware of these human tools and leveraging them to gain productivity, efficiency, discipline, and fastidiousness is a strategy that neuroscientists and psychologists are today professing.” According to Cecilia Heyes, the author of Cognitive Gadgets – The Cultural Evolution of Thinking, ‘adult humans have impressive pieces of cognitive equipment. However, these cognitive gadgets are not instincts programmed in the genes but are constructed in the course of childhood through social interaction,’ which is why each one of us can hone them.

Technology tightens loose ends

By this, we do not mean just using any kind of technology. The right kind of technology is important, one that suits your specific purpose and makes you more productive. Look for applications that will streamline workflow and save time. Set up analytics to find the areas where there are inefficiencies. Subscribe to software and applications that will organise workflow. Evaluate metric.

Poor cognitive ergonomics are at the core of doctors’ burnout. Despite harbouring disdain for computers, their work today increasingly involves spending time in front of the computer documenting each patient’s history and the course of action. “Our work days have lengthened. Our job has become more sedentary. We look at more data than patients,” says Manisha Sobti (name changed), a senior gynaecologist at a leading Delhi hospital. Technology can help manage the information load.

“Computer-assisted documentation can lower the load considerably, besides all the solutions Artificial intelligence has to offer. Automation solutions can help with streamlined notifications,” she says.

If you are still lost, start with your phone. Make use of the calendar and email alerts application. Configure it to a setting that works best for you. “We seemed to have forgotten how small interventions go a long way in making our lives (or at least our brainwork) seamlessly,” says Sobti.

Repetitive benefits

A simple tactic to bring down cognitive load is repetition. Simplify everyday tasks that otherwise involve thinking. Keep breakfast standard on working day. “Meal prep for the rest of the week in advance. Keep your bathing and grooming ritual simple. Fix the house at the same time every day, not every time you pass an upturned sock. Take out a few minutes for a quick afternoon meditation to de-clutter the mind. Undertake a digital detox for 30 minutes every day,” says Raghurajan.

Cut off from information

You need to be your gatekeeper. One of the main sources of cognitive overload is the rat-a-tat of notifications on your mobile and mail. “To manage this load, one must call it quits before the neurological system shuts down. Start with identifying five top priorities for the day and delegate the rest of the tasks for consecutive days,” says Hans.

EFFICIENCY ENHANCER

Even though we live in a hyper-charged, interruptions-driven world today, our brains have finite bandwidth to deal with new information and tasks. When it cannot take anymore, the lid blows off. Three factors may have a direct impact on cognitive overload: abundance of decision-making opportunities, distractions or training interruptions we must contend with, and the constant need to manage every moment of our day to maximise efficiency, according to a study conducted by P Waddington at Reuters.