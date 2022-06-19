Soothing Skin Works

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Easily one of the best moisturisers I have tried, the Do-It-All Moisturiser is light and non-tacky. It works well in the summer heat as the product doesn’t melt away. The moisturiser contains non-irritating ingredients such as roses, niacinamide, matrixyl and olive squalane among others. It hydrates well.

The Turn-It-Up Vit C Serum is made by amalgamating some of the best quality botanicals.

It works very satisfactorily for dry skin. It has witch hazel, brighlette, mulberry extract, alpha arbutin among other things in its formulation, that protect and repair the skin. While it plumps up the skin and makes it look healthy, it does not work on pigmentation as the brand claims. Having said that, it is still a great addition to your skincare routine.