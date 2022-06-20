STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Yoga Day 2022: From Oprah to Virat, here are some celebrity-approved wellness retreats in India

The theme of Yoga day 2022 is 'Yoga for Humanity' as announced by PM Narendra Modi in his address.

Published: 20th June 2022 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Amidst hectic promotional schedules and shooting sequences that go on for long hours, actors often jet off to different locations around the world for a break. Sometimes the stars go to a wellness retreat to energise their soul, mind and body. We've compiled a list of five wellness retreats spread across India that are celebrity-approved! Take a look:

1. Atmantan - Pune

A luxury wellness resort nestled atop a hill, Atmantan hosts many celebrities each year. The resort is located between Mumbai and Pune because of its close proximity to the tinsel town, many celebrities love to be here. Atmantan offers wellness programs for rejuvenation, yoga, detox, fitness and spa. Celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar are frequent guests at this lush property.

Atmantan - Pune

2. Araiya - Palampur

Located in the picturesque Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh, Araiya boasts of scenic views of the Himalayas. Frequented by power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Araiya offers spa services ranging from Ayurvedic, oriental and western treatments.

3. Ananda - Rishikesh

The Himalayan resort is known across the globe for its services and picturesque location. The luxury resort was earlier the residence of the Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal. Anushka Sharma - Virat Kohli, Kajol have been going to Ananda for quite some time. In fact, International stars like Oprah Winfrey and Kate Winslet have been to this luxurious property.

Ananda - Rishikesh

4. The Lodge at Wah - Deogran

Probably, the least publicised one amongst the ones mentioned above, The Lodge at Wah is an eco-friendly homestay that is located inside a tea estate. An hour away from Dharamshala, this property has hosted Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Saif - Kareena. It offers nature trails, yoga sessions, bonfire nights and unique tea tasting.

The Lodge at Wah - Deogran

5. Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa - Shillim

The retreat spread across 320 acres of land amidst the scenic Sahyadri mountain range. It's close to Mumbai, amid the views of the Western Ghats. It houses the Dharana Wellness Centre that offers a personalised wellness program including yoga, meditation, spa, hikes and nutrition and cooking lessons, preventive medicine and spiritual wellbeing. Celebrities with the likes of Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan keep returning to the retreat during long weekends and breaks.

Although these resorts are extremely expensive and mostly booked, they offer world-class wellness services and programs that our beloved celebrities swear by!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yoga Day Yoga day 2022 Bollywood celebrity Retreat
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp