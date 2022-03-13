STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review- Colour and Care

If  there’s one thing that can be better than a liquid lipstick, then it is a liquid lipstick with serum.

Published: 13th March 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Smitha Verma
Express News Service

If there’s one thing that can be better than liquid lipstick, then it is a liquid lipstick with serum. The problem with shiny liquid lipsticks is that they often break up. So unless you moisturise your lips at regular intervals, you will be left with wrinkled lips. 

It is this problem that Mamaearth promises to address with their new offering—Naturally Matt Lip Serum. The product, which claims to be filled with the goodness of Vitamin C and Vitamin E, is a deliciously packed serum in the garb of lip color. 

The lip serum is smooth to apply and it gives you easy-to-maintain fuller lips. It gives you a thick lotion-like texture instead of a waxy balm (like lip balms) and that helps in keeping the lips non-flaky or chapped. Also lip serum keeps the lips hydrated for a much longer duration. It gives you a perfect pout with plumped-up lips. That it is without any toxins and is available in eight shades are the other plus points. Now what more could a girl ask for from a lip colour?

Mamaearth Naturally Matt Lip Serum Price: Rs 599

Availability: Mamaearth.in; select online portals; select retail stores

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lipstick Serum Shiny Moisturise Wrinkle
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp