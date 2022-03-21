Detox your skin and hair of chemical exposure with these Holi-special expert tips

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the long weekend that went by, Naved Qureshi had to attend three Holi parties. Needless to say, he had lots of fun, food and drinks. However, this led to his skin taking a toll after the fun weekend. This might have been the case for many others too this weekend, and like Qureshi, they might be taking to home remedies instead of salon visits to rejuvenate and nurse one’s skin back to health.

He says the best part about Holi is the food and the play of colours. But all that fun can lead to skin irritation and lose its moisture. “I like to keep it simple with a tablespoon of orange peel powder, one spoon of curd and a few drops of lemon juice. It removes tan, dead skin and is the best gentle exfoliator. These ingredients are readily available in any Indian kitchen and easy to make. You just need to mash and mix it to get a thick paste-like consistency,” says Qureshi, adding that it works on any skin type and is completely natural. Qureshi, a lifestyle blogger, feels men’s skin also needs attention. “Men’s skin goes through a lot, irrespective of the weather condition. Even if you go on a mini getaway and don’t follow the usual skin routine, it will show,” he says.

Adding to it, Shreedha Param, co- founder of The Ayurveda Co, says the holiday lifestyle also makes one’s hair go through vigorous changes. “You can make a hair mask with honey, coconut oil, milk, curd and banana. This will surely help retain the softness of the hair,” says Param.

Breaking it down, Chaitanya Kenchamanna Hoskote, founder of Maya Medi Spa, says alcohol and sugar-refined food leads to inflammation and puffiness. She explains, “That is why we crave for water after having alcohol. Drink sufficient water and boost it with hydration salts, if necessary.”

She further suggests using a hydrating essence or serum to restore moisture levels. “Restore your skin’s radiance by incorporating an antioxidant into your routine. Using a Vitamin C serum will help to keep your complexion bright and healthy. Apply a moisturising cream to your entire body every day to help hydrate the skin and maintain a healthy skin barrier,” says Hoskote, adding applying to damp skin after a shower gives the best results.

