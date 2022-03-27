STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

How Mother’s Mindfulness Impacts Child

Parental mindfulness programmes improve stress response in infants, a study by The University of California, San Francisco, USA.

Published: 27th March 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Name of study: Parental mindfulness programmes improve stress response in infants By who and where: University of California, San Francisco, USA

What does it say?
✥ It has been found that mindfulness programmes reduce depression and stress among pregnant women. 
✥ Infants, whose mothers attended a mindfulness-based programme, showed a better mental state and a healthier stress response at six months. 
✥ These offsprings had a greater ability to bounce back from adversity and had recovered quickly from surgery or illness. 

FOR

Mindfulness is huge

Dr Gayathri Karthik Nagesh, HOD and Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru 

Mindfulness helps both the expecting mother and her unborn child. The psyche of any individual is a product of their genetic makeup, environmental factors, emotional and behavioural parameters. Each of these plays a part in programming the emotional and behavioural responses of a baby. Hence, any peace-inducing practice that can be undertaken by pregnant women should be prioritised. It will enhance the quality of life of her baby for sure, while also bringing stability to her mind.  

AGAINST

Genetics call the shots 

Dr Indrani Salunkhe Consultant Gynaecologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central

The mental health of a child is not necessarily dependent on the mental health of the mother carrying it in her womb. There are also those women who are not mentally distressed who give birth to babies who are mentally unstable. An important deciding factor is the stress that the baby receives during labour. Sometimes prolonged labour of the mother can cause cerebral hypoxia in the child, which can also lead to a developmental delay. Proper nutrition is important as malnourished women are at a higher risk of giving birth to a retarded child. 

AJR

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parental mindfulness University of California Dr Gayathri Karthik Nagesh Dr Indrani Salunkhe
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp