Nutraceutical Mandate

India’s nutraceutical (combination of words nutrient and pharmaceutical) market is expected to be a global leader at $4-5 billion.

India’s nutraceutical (combination of words nutrient and pharmaceutical) market is expected to be a global leader at $4-5 billion. Its demand in the country is seeing an upward spiral with the dietary supplements market poised to reach $10,198.57 million by 2026. To make the most of this trend, Gurugram-based nutritional coach Pratham Verma shares nutraceuticals that are best suited for Indians.

Vitamin D3

This maintains healthy bones and teeth

Green Tea Supplements

They offer the power of antioxidants

Probiotics

Extremely essential to maintain the good bacteria in your gut

Alpha-lipoic Acid

This fatty acid helps in treating diabetic nerve pain, lowering blood sugar, and treating rheumatoid arthritis in some cases

Liquid Prenatal Vitamins

Supplies the body with strength, vitality and endurance during pregnancy

