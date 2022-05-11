Four-in-one surgery by doctors of Chennai's Kauvery Hospital saves woman's life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai's Kauvery Hospital announced the successful treatment of a woman with multiple heart defects, in a single surgery that lasted for over seven hours. The 55-year-old was presented with severe chest and back pain along with high blood pressure.

A coronary angiogram was done as her ECG was abnormal. Further evaluation presented a congenital abnormality in her aortic valve. The aortic valve was bicuspid (having two leaflets instead of three), with a significant leak.

"She required four procedures to rectify the defects. First was a bypass surgery, second was the repairing of coarctation of aorta and the third, a replacement of the leaky aortic valve. It was found during the surgery that she had a very narrow base to which the aortic valve was attached. This required another procedure of widening the root to implant an artificial valve," said Dr AR Raghuram, senior consultant cardio-thoracic surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

Her high BP was also controlled after the surgery and she made a steady recovery in the cardiac ICU.