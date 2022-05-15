Hair’s a Natural Solution  

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

I switched to Surya Brasil shampoo and conditioner a couple of months back. The reason was simple: I needed something that would moisturise my chemically-treated hair, while retaining the original colour.

The shampoo is mild and reconstructs hair fibre. The presence of Cupuacu butter and Buriti oil, along with several high-performing herbal extracts, protects the hair from UV rays, dryness and flakiness of the scalp. It cleans away oil and dirt that settles on the scalp.

The conditioner is said to reconstruct capillary fibres. It is a very hydrating product with several herbal extracts, protein and more that soften the hair. The conditioner is effective in restoring natural oils that get removed due to heat styling, dust, pollution, and dry weather.