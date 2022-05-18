Hypertension in children worries doctors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On World Hypertension Day, experts expressed concern that children as young as one year old are getting high blood pressure in India, especially those who are prematurely born, suffer from cardiac ailments kidney diseases and cancer.

Stressing the need for a massive awareness drive among parents and even doctors, Dr Sumita Saha, consultant pediatric and neonatology, Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, Kolkata, said, “This is a grave medical issue, as many parents are unaware that children can get affected by hypertension, which leads to delay in the prognosis, misdiagnosis, and adverse outcomes that can affect the child’s overall well-being.”