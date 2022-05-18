STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Hypertension in children worries doctors

Stressing the need for a massive awareness drive among parents and even doctors, Dr Sumita Saha,

Published: 18th May 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Hypertension

Representational image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On World Hypertension Day, experts expressed concern that children as young as one year old are getting high blood pressure in India, especially those who are prematurely born, suffer from cardiac ailments kidney diseases and cancer.

Stressing the need for a massive awareness drive among parents and even doctors, Dr Sumita Saha, consultant pediatric and neonatology, Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, Kolkata, said, “This is a grave medical issue, as many parents are unaware that children can get affected by hypertension, which leads to delay in the prognosis, misdiagnosis, and adverse outcomes that can affect the child’s overall well-being.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hypertension children kidney diseases
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp