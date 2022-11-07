Nourish to flourish

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

As the cold months of winter approach, most people start to cringe when they have to bear dry and dull skin, chapped lips, straw-like hair, and the obvious dryness that comes with the season. I am unable to understand why—when a phenomenon as such occurs every year in our lives—do we not smarten up and start preparing our skin and hair from autumn onwards, so they are naturally nourished and pampered throughout the season.

For those who would like to be sensible and care for their skin and hair without chemicals, here are a few of my recipes with natural ingredients that can make you glow naturally!

SKIN ESSENTIALS

I often find that winter skin looks rough, leathery, and patchy. Read on for a few recipes that are perfect for the skin this season.

Marigold and Chamomile Cleansing Milk

Take the following ingredients:

Honey: 1tbsp; buttermilk: 1/4cup; lime flowers: 1tbsp; dried chamomile: 1tbsp; dried marigold flowers: 1tbsp

In a saucepan over low heat, bring buttermilk and all the dry ingredients to a simmer. Leave on low heat for about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and allow it to cool. Stir in honey and strain into a bottle. Use this mixture within seven days; you can store it in the fridge for up to ten days.

Suparna’s Special Moisturising Cream

This everyday moisturiser works wonders especially for dry and sensitive skin.

Take the following ingredients:

Rose water: 2tbsp; almond oil: 1/4cup; grated beeswax: 1/2cup; honey: 2tsp; apricot oil: 4tbsp; pure rose essential oil: 2-3drops; lanolin: 1tsp

Warm the rose water in a saucepan. In another double boiler, warm almond oil, apricot oil, beeswax, and lanolin until they melt. Stir well and add rose water drop by drop along with honey. Whip the mixture until it blends well and let it cool. Add rose essential oil and store in a glass jar in a cool, dark place.

Scrubs and exfoliators work wonders to rejuvenate the skin and leave it looking smooth. Here is one of my favourite recipes that will make your skin soft!

Soothing scrub

Take the following ingredients:

Oatmeal: 1/2cup; gulbandi almonds powder: 1/2cup; almond oil: 2tsp; china clay ; 4tbsp; apricot kernel powder: 2tsp; honey: 2tbsp; rose petals: 5tbsp

In a large steel or wooden bowl, mix all the ingredients to get the consistency of pastry dough. Store this mixture in a large moisture-proof container. Take about 2-3tbsp at a time and mix it with milk. Apply on clean skin and scrub in a rotating manner.

TRESS TALK

Winter hair-care is as important as pampering your skin. Your hair can get damaged due to exposure to the sun or harsh chemicals. I often use this wonderful, pre-wash treatment for good hair.

Pre-wash mixture

Olive oil: 2tbsp; almond oil: 2tbsp; jojoba oil: 2tbsp; honey: 2tbsp; rosemary essential oil: 5 drops.

Add the oils and honey to a glass container and heat it in a microwave. When cool, add essential oil of rosemary. Massage this warm mixture into your hair and leave it for 30 minutes. Cover your head with a shower cap. Use a mild shampoo to wash off.

Hair fall remedy

Along with dry hair come weaker roots and hair fall nightmares. Try this traditional hair mask. It strengthens the hair and reduces dandruff and hair fall.

Brahmi powder, bhringraj, fenugreek powder, triphala powder, amla, reetha, shikakai powder: 1tsp each.

Mix all these with either half a cup of curd (for dry hair) or 2 eggs (for oily hair). Apply the mixture from the roots to the ends of the hair. Leave in for about 40 minutes and wash with a mild herbal shampoo.

Chamomile and Basil Shampoo

Chamomile flower: 1handful; glycerine: 2tbsp; honey: 1tbsp; basil leaves: 1tbsp; boiling water.

In a steel bowl, add the flowers and leaves. Add boiling water. Let it stand for 15minutes and strain into another bowl.

Add honey, glycerine, and shampoo and beat well. Pour mixture in a bottle and store in a cool dark place.

Apart from traditional warm oil massages, steam your hair in winter. Now that you are equipped well to face the winter dryness, collate these recipes to make your own beauty book for winter skin and hair care.

suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha

