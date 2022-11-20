Home Lifestyle Health

Product review: Double delight 

The Alps Goodness Orange Peel Powder for Skin & Hair is a pocket-friendly, dual-purpose mask. Once you open the seal, a zip-log packet contains the powder that is unscented.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

The Alps Goodness Orange Peel Powder for Skin & Hair is a pocket-friendly, dual-purpose mask. Once you open the seal, a zip-log packet contains the powder that is unscented. You can mix it with curd or honey to form a semi-thick paste and apply it on the face and neck. The pack has a cooling effect and it does not irritate or burn the skin, nor does it dry it out. If you have extra dry skin, you can mix in some glycerin. The mask is made from only one ingredient—dried, triple-sifted orange peels. It is effective in improving skin tone and texture.

The mask, however, does not make the complexion light nor does it fight acne as the product description suggests. When applying the mask to the hair, make sure to leave it on for at least 60 minutes for smoothness. Regular use reduces frizz and dullness, however, it does not treat dandruff as the product description states. I also tried the Rose Petal Powder for Skin & Hair. It improves skin elasticity, making it suppler. It worked well as a hair mask as well. After just four washes, I noticed scalp hydration improve remarkably. 

Price: Rs 81

Price: Rs 90

Available at: Purplle.com

