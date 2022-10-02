Home Lifestyle Health

In tune with time: Awareness of work-rest cycle reduces fatigue, boosts energy reserves

Published: 02nd October 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Sway to a different kind of rhythm, the ultradian rhythm, which supports the functioning of the body. It’s a hard-wired biological routine that occurs many times a day and influences physical, emotional and cognitive aspects. Here are some of its benefits.

Productivity

The ultradian rhythm determines productivity based on the body’s alternating rest-activity cycle, which lasts 80–120 minutes, approximately. During sleep, 90 minutes of non-rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and 20 minutes of REM sleep, create a cycle of 110 minutes. During waking hours, maintaining 90 minutes of activity followed by 20 minutes of rest is ideal to boost productivity.

Will power

This natural rhythm impacts your emotional health and, if left unchecked, can cause ultradian stress syndrome or mental fog and exhaustion. Resting adequately can avoid this and strong willpower to carry out responsibilities and make important decisions.

Energy

Being mindful of the ultradian rhythm is at the heart of energy conservation. Being aware of this work-rest cycle reduces fatigue and boosts energy reserves.

