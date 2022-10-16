Product Review - On the Bright Side 

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

L’Oreal Paris Glycolic Bright Day Cream with SPF 17 is the newest launch from the brand. While it serves well as a day cream, it offers low SPF and is, therefore, ideal only for those stepping out for short intervals. The cream has glycolic acid, a type of alpha-hydroxy acid derived from sugar cane, which exfoliates the skin and aids in cell turnover. While I saw an improvement in my skin tone, there are far better creams in terms of texture, feel and quality in the same price range.

The L’Oreal Paris Glycolic Skin Brightening Serum was the other product I tried. The formulations is non-sticky and light. One of its main ingredients is niacinamide, a form of Vitamin B3. It essentially helps build proteins in the skin and protects it from environmental stressors such as weather, population and UV rays. My skin felt more even and supple. Does it brighten the skin like the brand advertises? I am not sure. Also, if you have a chronic skin condition, you should not use this product without consulting your doctor.

L’Oreal Paris Glycolic Bright Day Cream with SPF 17

Price: Rs 349

L’Oreal Paris Glycolic Skin Brightening Serum

Price: Rs 399

Available at: Lorealparis.co.in

