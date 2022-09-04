Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Sunny Side Up  

Protection from the sun’s ultraviolet rays is a priority, therefore, I like to try different sunscreens to see which one suits my needs best. 

Published: 04th September 2022

By Ayesha Singh
Recently I tried SunScoop’s matte, invisible, fluid and glow sunscreen variants. Starting with the one I liked the best, invisible sunscreen SPF 40, is a gel-based formula that moisturises the skin, while providing broad spectrum protection. It does not leave a ghost-like white cast, which is the best thing about the product, along with being ultra-lightweight.

The fluid variant has a water-based formulation that gives a fresh, dewy feel to the skin. It comes with SPF 60 protection, which guards the skin against harmful UVA and UVB rays as well as the blue light emanating from digital devices, known to cause cell shrinkage.

Glow sunscreen is a cream-based formulation with a tint that is suited for all skin tones. It’s best for those looking for extra protection as it comes with SPF 60. The finish is smooth, but humidity may make the skin sticky.

I liked the matte version the least. I wouldn’t recommend it to those with dry skin, as the product makes the skin stretchy. It is probably better suited for oily to normal skin types.     

SunScoop invisible Price: Rs 675

SunScoop fluid Price: Rs 495

SunScoop glow Price: Rs 645

SunScoop matte Price: Rs 645

Available at Nykaa.com; Amazon.in

